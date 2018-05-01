Manchester City Ready to Make Second Attempt to Sign Riyad Mahrez From Leicester

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Manchester City are reportedly readying a move for Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez, after failing to sign the winger in January.

ESPN claim that Pep Guardiola is still keen to sign Mahrez and will bid to land the player ahead of next season. 

The Manchester side are thought to have offered a cash-plus-player offer of around £60m for the 27-year-old in January, but Leicester refused to sell and rejected the deadline day offer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The East Midlands side have not been shy of offers for the Algeria international over the past two seasons, after Mahrez was awarded PFA Players' Player of the Year for his performances during Leicester's 2015/16 title winning campaign. But The Foxes have held strong to keep the winger at the King Power stadium.

Mahrez is still under contract with the club until 2020, but the player handed in a transfer request in January in a bid to force a move through. Leicester are thought to finally be ready to let the Mahrez go if the right offer comes in, and with dreams of playing back in the Champions League, it is very likely the the Algerian winger will depart the 9th placed club in the summer.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Guardiola is reportedly looking to strengthen his title winning side, and Mahrez is thought to be high up on his list of targets. The attack minded player has ten goals and nine assists to his name in the league this term, and with the ability to play on the right or centrally, the Algeria international offers different options in attack. 

Manchester City are thought to have given up on signing Mahrez earlier this year because of Leicester's demand of £95m for the player. But with a Premier League title secured, it is likely that Guardiola will be allowed to bid for whoever he wants, irrespective of the price tag. 

If the Etihad is to be Mahrez's next destination, his addition to an already deadly attack that has netted 102 goals this term, is a worrying thought for rival teams. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)