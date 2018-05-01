Newcastle Offer Imminent as Player Passes Audition in Istanbul Derby

Newcastle United are expected to make a bid for Galatasaray forward Garry Rodrigues, the player impressed scouts following his performance against city rivals Besiktas at the weekend.

The 27-year-old played a key role in Galatasaray's 2-0 victory - the winger scored the second goal of the contest, sealing what could prove to be three vital points in Gala's pursuit of the Super Lig title.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

SportWitness reported that Newcastle United scouts were in attendance on Sunday and that this was the last time that the Magpies would see Rodrigues this season before making a decision on whether or not to pursue the left-winger further.

The Cape Verde international will be pleased with his performance, having not shown the kind of form that originally saw Newcastle take notice of him recently.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The Dutch born forward has spent the majority of his career in Holland before making moves to Bulgaria, Spain, Greece en route to Turkey.

Now it is expected that Rodrigues will end up in England with Newcastle United preparing an offer for the Gala player after having bids rejected in the last two windows.

ADEM ALTAN/GettyImages

Rodrigues has been a mainstay in the Galatasaray side so far this season, making 37 appearances, contributing eight goals and nine assists from the from the wing.

The winger signed for Galatasaray in January of last year and has a contract with the club until 2021.

Newcastle will expect to face competition from Everton and West Ham United.