Pogba & Aubameyang on 7-Man Shortlist for Premier League April Player of the Month

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been on a seven-man shortlist for the Premier League Player of the Month award for April.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah had won both the February and March prizes, creating Premier League history in the process by becoming the first player to scoop three monthly awards in the same season after an earlier gong in November, but does not feature.

Instead, Pogba and Aubameyang are joined by fellow nominees Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, Everton's Jordan Pickford and West Brom's Jake Livermore.

Despite much criticism this season, Pogba inspired his team's Manchester derby comeback and put in a Man of the Match display against Bournemouth.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, continued his strong start to life in the Premier League by scoring three goals in two outings against Stoke and Southampton during the month of April.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Elsewhere, Eriksen managed three goals and one assist for Spurs, taking his tally in both categories to 10 for the season, a very impressive achievement.

Sterling contributed as many as seven combined goals and assists during April as City wrapped up the Premier League title. That included a hat-trick of assists in the 4-1 win over West Ham.

Zaha's return to top form has seen Crystal Palace pull away from relegation danger. The Ivorian winger was virtually unplayable in key wins against Brighton and Leicester.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Toffees goalkeeper Pickford conceded just a single goal in his four Premier League appearances in April, keeping clean sheets against Liverpool, Newcastle and Huddersfield.

And Livermore has driven West Brom's sudden resurgence. The Baggies went unbeaten in April and the midfielder bagged a goal against Liverpool and an assist against Newcastle.

Fans can vote for their choice via the Premier League's official website.

With no award handed out for May, this is the last monthly prize of the 2017/18 season.

