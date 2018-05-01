Real Madrid and Man City Set to Go to War in Summer Transfer Battle Over Leicester Star

Real Madrid could be locked in a summer battle over Leicester star and former PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian, who has made no secret of his desire to leave the King Power Stadium since helping the Foxes win the Premier League title, is very likely to make an exit at the end of the season, with City tipped to finally sign him after a lengthy pursuit.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

According to the ever-questionable Don Balon (H/T the Leicester Mercury), though, Real will "do everything in their power" to sign the crafty winger. And they are also claiming that the club's president Florentino Perez will give Zinedine Zidane the green light to make a move when the transfer window reopens.

Los Blancos are set to make an offer of £50m, per Don Balon's story. But that sum could prove insufficient given City's £50m bid, as well as the addition of a £15m-rated player back in January.

Could Real Madrid be plotting a summer move for Riyad Mahrez? https://t.co/Id3IU4Q7I9 #lcfc #rma — Mercury LCFC (@MercuryLCFC) May 1, 2018

Leicester could be willing to accept £50m now based on how things have turned out, but they have also shown that they could be a stubborn bunch when they want to keep a player.

Zidane, meanwhile, is keen to strengthen his squad and ring changes in the summer after failing to defend the league title this season.

Madrid are still very much alive in the Champions League, however, and are likely to make it to yet another final, having earned a 2-1 advantage at the Allianz Arena over German champs Bayern Munich.