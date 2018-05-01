Real Madrid and Man City Set to Go to War in Summer Transfer Battle Over Leicester Star

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Real Madrid could be locked in a summer battle over Leicester star and former PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian, who has made no secret of his desire to leave the King Power Stadium since helping the Foxes win the Premier League title, is very likely to make an exit at the end of the season, with City tipped to finally sign him after a lengthy pursuit.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

According to the ever-questionable Don Balon (H/T the Leicester Mercury), though, Real will "do everything in their power" to sign the crafty winger. And they are also claiming that the club's president Florentino Perez will give Zinedine Zidane the green light to make a move when the transfer window reopens.

Los Blancos are set to make an offer of £50m, per Don Balon's story. But that sum could prove insufficient given City's £50m bid, as well as the addition of a £15m-rated player back in January.

Leicester could be willing to accept £50m now based on how things have turned out, but they have also shown that they could be a stubborn bunch when they want to keep a player.

Zidane, meanwhile, is keen to strengthen his squad and ring changes in the summer after failing to defend the league title this season.

Madrid are still very much alive in the Champions League, however, and are likely to make it to yet another final, having earned a 2-1 advantage at the Allianz Arena over German champs Bayern Munich.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)