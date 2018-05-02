Bayern Munich Reportedly Not Interested in Unsettled Manchester United Winger Anthony Martial

Bayern Munich are said to have no intention to sign Manchester United's Anthony Martial. The club already have all of the wide players they intend to start next season with and will play no part in the French winger's future.

Reports over the last few weeks have linked the 22-year-old with a move away from United due to his lack of game time. Having signed Alexis Sanchez in January, both Martial and Rashford have been playing second fiddle to the Chilean, and Martial is heavily expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

One of the many teams linked with a move for the player are German champions Bayern Munich, who find themselves equipped with two ageing wingers knocking on retirement's door in Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

However, according to Christian FAlk, football chief of German outlet Sport Bild, the Bavarian outfit do not want to sign Martial. They already seem to have replacements for Robben and Ribery in former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry and ex-Juventus and PSG wide man Kingsley Coman.

The @FCBayern plans the new Saison with Gnabry, Coman, Ribéry and Robben. The club doesn‘t want to sign @AnthonyMartial @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 2, 2018

The club will proceed into next season with all four at the club, and they intend to keep it at those four.

Having reportedly declined a contract extension in Manchester, Martial seems determined to exit his current club as soon as he can - most likely this summer. Last year saw Inter hold a heavy interest in Martial, and Chelsea have appeared as a surprise destination for the youngster.





However, Bayern seemed to be the likeliest of places to go. Now that the Allianz Arena door is closed, his future is even more uncertain.