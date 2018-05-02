Borussia Dortmund Forward Eager to 'Seal UCL Spot' This Weekend After Setback in Bremen

May 02, 2018

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus is desperate to secure Champions League football next season and the 28-year-old doesn't want a repeat of their result against Werder Bremen this weekend.

Reus scored the opening goal of the game at the Weserstadion last week but a header from Thomas Delaney pegged Dortmund back just before the break.

Peter Stöger's side looked to be in the driving seat throughout the rest of the match, controlling 67% of possession, but the Black and Yellows were unable to create enough chances to find a way past the impressive Jiří Pavlenka.


Reus spoke to reporters after the match claiming that the whole squad were eager to put things right against Mainz 05 this coming Saturday, where a win would confirm a place in the coveted top four this season.


"It was clear that we wouldn’t be able to play here in Bremen as we did in Leverkusen, but we still wanted to continue where we left off last week," Reus told the club’s official website, reflecting on their 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen just eight days prior to their trip to the Weserstadion.

"Our performance was decent, we need to build on that and seal our Champions League spot against Mainz next week."

It is vital that Dortmund wrap up their Champions League status this weekend as they face fellow top-four chasers TSG Hoffenheim next week, an Julian Nagelsmann's side travel to Stuttgart this weekend as they look to open up some distance on fifth-placed Leverkusen.

