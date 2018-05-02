Crystal Palace Reportedly Lining Up £30m Double Summer Swoop for Key West Brom Stars

Crystal Palace are reportedly lining up a double swoop for West Bromwich Albion stars Jay Rodriguez and Craig Dawson.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson, who used to manage the Baggies, wishes to lure the duo down south in the event that West Brom's seeming relegation from the Premier League is confirmed, according to the Sun.

Palace are almost certain to retain their top flight status for next term after they thumped Leicester City 5-0 on home soil last time out, and will want to bolster their ranks for the 2018/19 campaign.

Two potential new signings, then, could be Rodriguez and Dawson and West Brom would be powerless to prevent the pair from wanting to continue plying their trade in the top tier of English football.

However, one card that the Midlands outfit will hold is that neither the striker or defender have relegation release clauses in the contracts and would be able to hold out for a decent wedge of cash should Palace want to buy them.

Hodgson is expected to table a bid of around £30m to convince West Brom to let their stars discuss terms with his side, but any negotiations could be swift as Rodriguez and Dawson would not want to take a 40% pay cut when West Brom are inevitably relegated to the Championship.

Goals have been a struggle for Palace this season and the addition of Rodriguez would help that cause, especially with the likes of Christian Benteke failing to regularly find the back of the net.

Dawson, meanwhile, would add some steel to their backline and his versatility in being able to play at centre-half or right-back would give Hodgson further options in his squad.

Hodgson has worked with the pair before - giving Dawson his debut against Swansea in 2011 whilst at the Hawthorns and working with Rodriguez in the England senior set up - and has been impressed by their overall displays for West Brom in recent times.

Palace, though, would have to see off competition from rivals such as West Ham and Burnley if they wish to land the 26-year-old and 27-year-old.

