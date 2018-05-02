England International to Escape Chelsea Axe This Summer Ahead of Massive Overhaul

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not be allowed to leave the club on a permanent basis this summer despite the Blues' plans to offload a number of players, who are on the fringes of their first team, when the transfer window opens.





The 22-year-old has been impressing on a season-long loan at Crystal Palace and even a three month lay off due to an ankle injury hasn't appeared to stunt his growth, with Loftus-Cheek scoring in the Eagles' recent 5-0 win over Leicester City.

Although the England international will be in demand when the transfer window opens, a report from the Guardian claims that Loftus-Cheek, as well as fellow loanee Tammy Abraham, will not be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge indefinitely this summer.





But Chelsea's expected failure to qualify for the Champions League this season has cast doubt over a number of squad players who are currently spending time away from the club on loan.





Michy Batshuayi is expected to attract interest from Borussia Dortmund once again following his successful loan spell which was prematurely cut short due to injury.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek putting in a performance that says he should be on the plane to Russia. Gareth Southgate here to witness it. Classy player. — Kieran Gill (@kierangill_DM) April 28, 2018

David Luiz, Marco van Ginkel, Kurt Zouma and Kenedy have also been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, as well as summer signing Danny Drinkwater.





Tomáš Kalas and Lucas Piazon, both of whom are currently on loan with neighbouring club Fulham, are also expected to be sold this summer but they could secure a move back to Craven Cottage depending on if Slaviša Jokanović's side get promoted.