England World Cup Hopeful Wins Haul of Awards at Everton End-of-Season Ceremony

Jordan Pickford was named Player of the Season, Player's Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season, after an impressive maiden campaign at the Merseyside club.

Wayne Rooney was also amongst the winners, taking home the award for Individual Performance of the Season for his hat-trick against West Ham in a 4-0 win.

Pickford's dominance at the awards show sums up what has been a hugely disappointing season for the Toffees. Despite sacking Ronald Koeman in November, the club didn't appear to be benefiting from any kind of new manager bounce, and some abject displays have piled pressure on Sam Allardyce.

The young goalkeeper however, has been in sparkling form once again, with his shot stopping and ability on the ball catching the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate. Whether he's first choice or not, Pickford has almost guaranteed himself a seat on the plane to Russia this summer.

Speaking after receiving the awards (via club's website), Pickford thanked his teammates and fans: “I wasn’t expecting to walk away with three awards tonight so I’m delighted and honoured. It means a lot to be voted for awards by the fans and your teammates.





"It's been an enjoyable first season for me at a massive club. I'm confident I can keep improving and we will continue to improve as a team. The goal for us now is to win these final two games of the season and then get off to a good start next season.”





Both Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka were honoured on the night too, as joint winners of the Howard Kendall award. Everton's last trophy winning manager Joe Royle was also given the club's first ever lifetime achievement award as the Blues celebrated past successes.