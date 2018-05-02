England World Cup Hopeful Wins Haul of Awards at Everton End-of-Season Ceremony

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Jordan Pickford was named Player of the Season, Player's Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season, after an impressive maiden campaign at the Merseyside club. 

Wayne Rooney was also amongst the winners, taking home the award for Individual Performance of the Season for his hat-trick against West Ham in a 4-0 win.

Pickford's dominance at the awards show sums up what has been a hugely disappointing season for the Toffees. Despite sacking Ronald Koeman in November, the club didn't appear to be benefiting from any kind of new manager bounce, and some abject displays have piled pressure on Sam Allardyce.

The young goalkeeper however, has been in sparkling form once again, with his shot stopping and ability on the ball catching the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate. Whether he's first choice or not, Pickford has almost guaranteed himself a seat on the plane to Russia this summer.

Speaking after receiving the awards (via club's website), Pickford thanked his teammates and fans: “I wasn’t expecting to walk away with three awards tonight so I’m delighted and honoured. It means a lot to be voted for awards by the fans and your teammates. 


"It's been an enjoyable first season for me at a massive club. I'm confident I can keep improving and we will continue to improve as a team. The goal for us now is to win these final two games of the season and then get off to a good start next season.”


Both Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka were honoured on the night too, as joint winners of the Howard Kendall award. Everton's last trophy winning manager Joe Royle was also given the club's first ever lifetime achievement award as the Blues celebrated past successes.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)