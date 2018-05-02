Filipe Luis Set to Return as Atletico Madrid Announce 18-Man Squad Ahead of Arsenal Clash

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Atletico Madrid have already released their squad for Arsenal's visit to the Wanda Metropolitano on Thursday evening. Both Diego Costa and Filipe Luis have been named in the 18-man list, but there is no word on whether or not the pair are ready to start.

Atletico come into the game with the advantage of an away goal following their 1-1 draw at the Emirates last week. An Alexandre Lacazette opener in the 61st minute gave the Gunners the opener in north London, but Antoine Griezmann's late finish gave his side the edge coming away from the game.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

And now, a day before the second leg is played, Atletico have released their full squad preparing to face Arsenal.

Diego Costa was an unused substitute in last week's match as the former Chelsea attacker made his way back from a thigh injury, but he'll be expected to make an appearance come Thursday.

Filipe Luis has been announced in the squad which will come as great news for Atleti fans. The left back has been missing since March after breaking his leg, but while manager Diego Simeone has included the Brazilian within the team, he's admitted that Luis is not quite ready for 90 minutes.

Elsewhere, Angel Correa is included, his sending off at the weekend not prohibiting the attacker from featuring in the Europa League. He's joined by Fernando Torres, who missed a penalty against Deportivo on Sunday, as well as Kevin Gameiro - who scored his penalty with the eventual winner.

Atletico and Arsenal kick off on Thursday evening at 8:05pm BST.

