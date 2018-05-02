Gary Neville Admits He Was Wrong to Prejudge Liverpool Star After Impressive Maiden Campaign

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville has conceded that he's been proved wrong about his analysis over Liverpool's summer signing Andrew Robertson.

Neville claimed that he was sceptical over how the Scotland international would adapt to life at Anfield following his £8m move from Hull City last year.

But the 43-year-old admitted that he has been made to eat his words because Robertson has stepped up to the plate at Liverpool, adding that the left back should be up for consideration in the team of the season.

"Robertson, earlier in the season, I made a comment that I didn't think he was good enough," Neville told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football. "I wasn't talking about how he was going forward but more his defensive work.

"I'd done a lot of work on him when England played Scotland. I did a lot of the opposition analysis and we saw him as a weakness going back. I thought he would be found out defensively, with a goalkeeper and a defence I wasn't convinced by him and I thought that he would falter.





"However, he's done a lot better than I ever imagined. I have to hold my hands up and then you bring him into consideration with [Marcus] Alonso [in my team of the season].

"In terms of goals, it's a no-brainer. Alonso's scored more goals, but clean sheet ratio, Robertson's better. I'm going to go with Robertson because ultimately Liverpool are having a fantastic season."

Robertson will be hoping to be part of the Liverpool squad that takes on AS Roma in the second leg of their Champions League semi final match on Wednesday.

The Reds will be desperate to not follow in Barcelona's footsteps this week after the Blaugrana saw a three-goal advantage overturned at the Stadio Olimpico during the last round of fixtures.