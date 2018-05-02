Huddersfield Star Confident of Weekend Return Ahead of Vital Clash Against Manchester City

Huddersfield Town winger Tom Ince believes he has every chance of featuring against Premier League champions Manchester City this weekend, after missing the Terriers defeat to Everton.

The 26-year-old had to watch on the sidelines last Saturday after suffering a hamstring injury in the win over Watford, despite Ince scoring Huddersfield's last minute winner. The former Derby County winger is confident he can do a job for his side this weekend, should manager David Wagner place his faith in him once more.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I hope so," Ince told the Huddersfield Daily Examiner when asked whether he thought he'd be fit. "That's obviously down to the boss and how it feels towards the end of the week, but I think for me it's about working hard and trying to make sure I'm ready to go."





Ince went on to talk about his disappointment at missing out on last weekend's clash with Everton, having scored just his second Premier League goal of the season the week before.





"It was massively disappointing for me after getting on at Watford and scoring a goal," he said.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"That was a chance for me to take that momentum into Everton. Injuries are something that you can't change, you have to get on with it and deal with it, be mentally strong and make sure you come back ready to roll.

"Over the last few days I've been working hard with the medical staff and the fitness staff to make sure that come the next games I'm ready and I can give 100 per cent because there's still long way to go."





Ince also insists that the Terriers in a good position to stave off relegation, citing the importance of having four teams below Huddersfield in the table as it stands.

"We are where we are. We're in a great position where there are four teams below us and that's what we have to maintain."





The Terriers face up to Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their final three Premier League games, where Ince will be hopeful of adding to the two Premier League goals that he has scored this season.