Man Utd Increasingly Confident of Landing Barcelona Star Despite Proposed New Contract Talks

Manchester United remain optimistic of striking a deal to sign FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, with the defender thought to be among Jose Mourinho's top transfer targets.

The 24-year-old has been consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford over the past couple of months, with United reportedly planning a defensive overhaul at the conclusion of this season. Umtiti is believed to have been personally shortlisted by the Red Devils boss amid concerns over the future of Eric Bailly, who is wary of being 'frozen out' by his Portuguese manager.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

A move for Umtiti could prove to be challenging for Manchester United though, with the Frenchman having expressed no desire to leave Camp Nou this summer. A new report from Sport has even claimed that Umtiti is already in talks over a new contract with Barca, who recently wrapped up their 25th La Liga crown.

The main purpose behind the new deal appears to be scratching off a €60m release clause, which was inserted into initial deal that he signed back in 2016.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

It was previously suggested that Mourinho would look to activate the clause after France's involvement in the World Cup. However, recent rumours around the Camp Nou suggest that a new deal could be agreed before a ball is even kicked in Russia this summer.





Umtiti has largely impressed following his €25m move from Olympique Lyonnais, making 82 appearances for the Catalan side over the last two years, registering two goals. Should he sign, it is believed Victor Lindelöf and Phil Jones could be among the casualties of Mourinho's defensive cull.



