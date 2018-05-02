'The Position Has Not Changed': Newcastle Confirm Club is Still Up for Sale

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Newcastle United have announced that owner Mike Ashley's plans to sell the club are still ongoing. Having bought the Magpies back in 2007, Ashley put Newcastle up for sale in October last year.

Around Christmas time, it was rumoured that entrepreneur Amanda Staveley was interested in purchasing the Tyneside outfit. Ashley put an end to talks of a £250m takeover, but Staveley is still believed to be interested in making a deal happen.

And now, with very little word on a potential change of ownership since the start of 2018, the club have moved to ease fans' minds, claiming that they are still looking into selling the club.

"The position has not changed," the club admitted on a fan forum (via BBC).

"If or when there is anything to update, the club would do so."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The future of manager Rafa Benitez was also addressed. The Spaniard has been with the club since before Newcastle were relegated from the Premier League in 2016, and successfully guided them back into the top flight the following season.

Now, with the Magpies happily sat in tenth, the club are keen to extend his stay at St James' Park for the forseeable future, and stated that talks with the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss over a new contract are still be ironed out.

As it stands, Benitez's contract runs to a close at the end of next season, and while there has been a lot of coverage surrounding his frustration of the ownership ordeal, there have been few signs that he is looking to leave the club.

