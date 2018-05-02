Roma's Alisson Admits Interest From Champions League Finalists Liverpool Makes Him 'Happy'

AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson has admitted that he's flattered by interest from Premier League side Liverpool, but claims to only be thinking about the present in regards to his football.

He's been the success story of Roma's season so far. The Brazilian shot stopper will be expecting to play a prominent role in his nation's World Cup campaign, and has been linked with moves to Europe's top clubs - Liverpool being the latest.

But that interest doesn't seem to matter too much to at the moment for Alisson, who is only focused on what is right in front of him.

"I don't know what will happen (in the summer). Obviously, the interest makes me happy," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.





"But I don't think it's a question of needing (to move). I know what I'm worth, not money wise, but as a player. I know what I bring to the team, but I only think about the present. What happens next, we leave for later."

Meanwhile, Roma's president James Pallotta is determined to keep hold of his star keeper. He admits that he's thoroughly enjoying his performances at the moment, and the progress that the 25-year-old has made over the last few years.

"Why should he leave? He has a contract for a while, I love him," Pallotta said. "I never wanted to sell him when they were talking about it two years ago. I thought he was great and he's showing how good he is."

For now, Alisson will be concentrating on securing Champions League football for Roma next season after they were eliminated by Liverpool on Wednesday evening. Four points currently separate the club and a fifth place finish with three matches left of Serie A.