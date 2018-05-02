Sevilla to Ask for Barcelona Youngster if Clément Lenglet Leaves With Samuel Umtiti's Future Unclear

Barcelona have identified Sevilla defender Clément Lenglet as a possible transfer target if the Catalan giants fail to succeed in negotiations to keep Samuel Umtiti at the club, while Yerry Mina could go the opposite way.

Umtiti has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, while one bold report even claimed the 24-year-old could instead join Barca's bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Online publication El Desmarque have speculated that if Lenglet does indeed move to Barcelona, Sevilla will try and get Mina to join Los Nervionenses.





Mina joined Barcelona from Palmeiras in January, becoming the first ever Colombian to play for Barcelona, but has only featured in two matches since.





It is believed that Mina was already on Sevilla's radar last year, before the 23-year-old centre back joined Barcelona. Lenglet, on the other hand, has been a key figure in the Sevilla side this season as they progressed to the UEFA Champions League quarter finals.

He has also made 30 appearances in La Liga this season and seven in the Copa del Rey. They played Barcelona in the final of the latter competition, but it didn't go to plan as Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to a comfortable 5-0 win.

Lenglet joined Sevilla in January last year in a £4m deal from Nancy. If Umtiti decides to join United, it could spark an interesting battle between Sevilla and Barcelona, as they try to fill the voids at centre back. But Barcelona will almost definitely put up a strong fight to keep Umtiti at Camp Nou.