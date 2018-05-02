Sir Alex Ferguson Treated 'Noisy Neighbour' to Title Celebration Dinner After West Brom Defeat

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

It has been revealed that former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson treated Pep Guardiola to a title celebration dinner just days after the Red Devils' loss to West Brom last month.


A solitary goal from Jay Rodriguez at Old Trafford ensured that Manchester City would be crowned Premier League champions this season. The result came eight days after United's derby victory at the Etihad which delayed their rivals' title party.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But after City were crowned as Premier League champions, Sir Alex was eager to congratulate his former managerial counterpart and it has been claimed that the pair went for a 'title celebration dinner' courtesy of the United legend.


"Sir Alex is very generous and just loves football," a source told the Sun. "He really enjoys talking about the game and has enjoyed what Pep has brought to the Premier League, even if it means City have stolen a march on United at the moment.


"Now he’s away from the dugout, Sir Alex can see the bigger picture and just likes talking football with other top footballing brains."

Sir Alex wasn't a popular figure with Manchester City fans during his time in charge at Old Trafford. The 76-year-old famously described the Citizens as a "noisy neighbour" back in 2009 following a thrilling derby that just swung in United's favour thanks to a late goal from Michael Owen.

"Sometimes you have a noisy neighbour. You cannot do anything about that. They will always be noisy," he said following the 153rd Manchester derby. "You just have to get on with your life, put your television on and turn it up a bit louder."

