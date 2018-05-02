Spanish Football Expert Guillem Balague Comes to 'Underdog' Real Madrid's Defence Ahead of UCL Final

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has issued a warning to those who doubt Real Madrid's capabilities of winning the Champions League for a third successive year in a row. 

The Spanish side booked their place in the final on Tuesday night against Bayern Munich, but many are seeing them as the underdogs to win the trophy.

BT Sports' expert panel consisting of Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard have all spoken of the luck that has taken Los Blancos to Kiev this season, and all seemed to agree that should Liverpool make it to the final, they'll be too much for Zinedine Zidane's side.

But now, Balague has responded - and he has a point. Madrid have been formidable over the last few years, and their track record proves it. Though the club haven't been as convincing this season as they have in previous years, they're in the final for a reason.

Balague tweeted: “I see. The team that has got to 4 champions league finals in 5 years are seen the underdogs Vs Liverpool/Roma. A reminder. They got to those finals (winning three titles in the process) with the same weaknesses that everyone seem to have identified. I wouldn't be so confident.”

No matter who comes out on top between Liverpool and Roma on Wednesday night, an incredible final is in store this year. All three teams remaining in the competition boast world class talent, and all have their own claim to rightfully lifting the trophy on 26 May.

