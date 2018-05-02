Thibaut Courtois Reportedly Tells Chelsea He Will Not Sign a New Contract Amid Madrid Interest

Chelsea goalkeeper has reportedly told the club that he will not be signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian stopper's current deal runs out at the end of next season, and Courtois wants to force a move through to Real Madrid.

Lose Blancos' search for a replacement for Keylor Navas seems to have taken a turn for the better, if reports are to be believed. Madrid have long been looking to improve on their goalkeeping situation, and interest has been said to be high in both David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois.

(You may also be interested in: Chelsea Stopper Thibaut Courtois Admits Family Situation Makes Move to Spain Attractive)

And it seems that signing the latter could become a lot easier over the next few months. According to Spanish radio station Ondacero, Courtois has told Chelsea that he will not be signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Instead, he plans to return to Madrid (having spent successful loan stints with Atletico a few years ago) in order to see his career out at the Bernabeu. Courtois' family has remained in the Spanish capital, and he's said to be desperate to reunite with them.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

While this will undoubtedly frustrate Chelsea, Zinedine Zidane will be rubbing his hands. With Courtois' contract at Stamford Bridge ending once next season finishes, Chelsea may well be forced to sell the 25-year-old this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing.

This, in turn, will likely lower his fee due to Chelsea's desperation to get Courtois off their books before the 2018/19 campaign starts.