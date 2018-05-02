Thibaut Courtois Reportedly Tells Chelsea He Will Not Sign a New Contract Amid Madrid Interest

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Chelsea goalkeeper has reportedly told the club that he will not be signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian stopper's current deal runs out at the end of next season, and Courtois wants to force a move through to Real Madrid.

Lose Blancos' search for a replacement for Keylor Navas seems to have taken a turn for the better, if reports are to be believed. Madrid have long been looking to improve on their goalkeeping situation, and interest has been said to be high in both David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois.

(You may also be interested in: Chelsea Stopper Thibaut Courtois Admits Family Situation Makes Move to Spain Attractive)

And it seems that signing the latter could become a lot easier over the next few months. According to Spanish radio station Ondacero, Courtois has told Chelsea that he will not be signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Instead, he plans to return to Madrid (having spent successful loan stints with Atletico a few years ago) in order to see his career out at the Bernabeu. Courtois' family has remained in the Spanish capital, and he's said to be desperate to reunite with them.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

While this will undoubtedly frustrate Chelsea, Zinedine Zidane will be rubbing his hands. With Courtois' contract at Stamford Bridge ending once next season finishes, Chelsea may well be forced to sell the 25-year-old this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing.

This, in turn, will likely lower his fee due to Chelsea's desperation to get Courtois off their books before the 2018/19 campaign starts.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)