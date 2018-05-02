'Welcome to Arsenal': Arsenal Fans Keen to See Real Madrid Star at Emirates Following UCL Display

Arsenal fans were exciting by the performance of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema on Tuesday night.

The Frenchman scored two goals against Bayern Munich as Los Blancos progressed to the final of the Champions League. His display led to some Arsenal fans claiming he was 'playing like he wants to go to Arsenal in the summer'.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Benzema's performance came as a shock to many spectators, as the 30-year-old has only managed to score 11 goals in 42 appearances so far this season.

"Arsenal, please sign Benzema," one fan tweeted. "Welcome to @Arsenal", another posted.

Below is a selection of the best tweets reacting to the Real Madrid striker's impressive Champions League performance.

@FCBayernEN Bye Bye from Arsenal . Merci Benzema and welcome to @Arsenal — Wael Shouly (@WShouly) May 1, 2018

Benzema putting in a performance just before the end of the season to keep himself linked to an Arsenal transfer in the summer. — DΞИ 🇬🇾 🇯🇲 🇧🇷 (@LePhantomDennis) May 1, 2018

arsenal please sign benzema — ohzeal© (@Boom_prnz) May 1, 2018

Benzema playing like he wants to go to Arsenal in the summer. — MeksdaGooner (@mborooo) May 1, 2018

Cue the Benzema to Arsenal rumours — KuИ41🇿🇦 (@AFFILIIATION) May 1, 2018

Real Madrid will face either Liverpool or AS Roma in the Champions League final in Kyiv on 26th May.

Liverpool and AS Roma meet in Rome on Wednesday evening, with Liverpool leading the tie 5-2 on aggregate following the enthralling first leg at Anfield last week.