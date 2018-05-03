Arsenal Fans Call for Shock Inclusion of Defensive Starlet Ahead of Crunch Atletico Madrid Match

Arsenal fans want to see Arsene Wenger hand Konstantonis Mavropanos a shock start against Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi final on Thursday.

Supporters have taken to Twitter in their droves to call on Arsene Wenger to deploy Mavropanos in the heart of defence in an effort to secure a place in the final later this month.



The youngster deserves to be out in Spain after the weekend's performancehttps://t.co/eIcKMTATjb — football.london (@Football_LDN) May 2, 2018

The young Greek defender gave a good account of himself on his senior debut for the Gunners in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United last Sunday and has now been touted as a future Arsenal star in the making by plenty, including club legend Ian Wright.

Arsenal face Atleti in the second leg of their last four showdown knowing that they need an away goal to at least take the tie to extra time - the two sides having drawn 1-1 at the Emirates last week - if they are to prevent Diego Simeone's men progressing to the final on away goals.

Wenger's team will have to be wary of former Chelsea star Diego Costa, however, who has been tipped to cause the north Londoners plenty of problems if he starts the contest at Wanda Metropolitano.

Arsenal fans, though, think that Mavropanos has what it takes to keep the Spain international quiet in the Spanish capital and have taken to social media to urge Wenger to start him ahead of more established centre backs such as Laurent Koscielny...

Call me crazy, but I’d start Mavropanos against Atletico.



Mustafi and Koscielny have been poor and inconsistent, so starting them just because of their experience is a bit meh. Made no difference when it came to the Griezmann goal. — 𝔖𝔑𝔄𝔓𝔈 (@marcazette) May 1, 2018

Costa gonna be in his pocket — jay watkins (@JayBlaze327) May 2, 2018

How much worse would Mavrapanos do than Koscielny or Mustafi? — rÖniBILL (@arsenalroni) May 2, 2018

Start him over Koscielny... — RingoC (@spanisharcherr) May 3, 2018

I'm not even sure if Mavropanos will start against Atletico Madrid but i'm not totally against the idea of it if his performance against Man Utd is anything to go by. In order to get better and progress these youngsters need game time. — On Me Head Son! (@Danielfloyd1981) May 2, 2018

The January signing wasn't expected to feature for the first team after he was brought to the club four months ago for around £2m, but the ex-Giannina starlet was given a chance to impress at Old Trafford as Wenger looked to rest his key stars ahead of the clash with Atletico.

Mavropanos could now be in line to make his European bow for the Gunners if need be, and it would certainly complete a whirlwind start to 2018 for him if he does.

