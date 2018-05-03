Celtic Full-Back Splits Opinion Among Spurs Fans Following Links With London Side

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Kieran Tierney is one of the most highly-rated young full backs around at the moment. But Spurs fans refused to be so easily convinced and were hardly unanimous in voice when the Scottish left-back was reported as being a possible summer signing for the London club.

Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be getting ready to sell England defender Danny Rose and has made the Celtic player a summer target, with Tottenham also viewed as front-runners for his signature.

(You may also be interested in: Rio Ferdinand Outlines Why This Summer Will Be 'Massive' for Spurs & Pochettino

While some fans would like to see the 20-year-old come in at the end of the season, it could cost the club a fair amount as his contract runs up until 2023. 

Given the reactions on Twitter, it would seem that some would prefer Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon instead, while others would simply like the club to pass up on the youngster.

Here are some of the reactions below:

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)