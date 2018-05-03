Celtic Full-Back Splits Opinion Among Spurs Fans Following Links With London Side

Kieran Tierney is one of the most highly-rated young full backs around at the moment. But Spurs fans refused to be so easily convinced and were hardly unanimous in voice when the Scottish left-back was reported as being a possible summer signing for the London club.

Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be getting ready to sell England defender Danny Rose and has made the Celtic player a summer target, with Tottenham also viewed as front-runners for his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur have become clear favourites to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney over Arsenal, because of the potential exit of current defender Danny Rose. #THFC #AFC #CelticFC pic.twitter.com/7ed7u2JaiF — Yahoo Sport UK (@YahooSportUK) May 2, 2018

While some fans would like to see the 20-year-old come in at the end of the season, it could cost the club a fair amount as his contract runs up until 2023.

Given the reactions on Twitter, it would seem that some would prefer Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon instead, while others would simply like the club to pass up on the youngster.

Here are some of the reactions below: