Former Juventus Midfielder Backs Max Allegri to Bring 'Something Special' to Arsenal

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

As more names continue to be linked to Arsenal as the successor to legendary manager Arsene Wenger, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has remained a dream 'get' for many Arsenal fans.

Allegri recently addressed the rumours about his move to the Premier League by hinting that he aims to see out his contract with Juventus. However, speculation remains about the Italian's departure from the Old Lady. 

Many people believe that Allegri would be the ideal fit at Arsenal. Former Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina is the latest name to back his former boss to succeed in north London. 

Lemina made 42 appearances in two seasons under Allegri at Juventus before making the move to the Premier League with Southampton in the summer of 2017. 

"He [Allegri] will give something special to the Premier League like Pep Guardiola [Manchester City] did, and Antonio Conte [Chelsea] did as well," Lemina told Sky Sports News.

"Because he is Italian he will give something special because he is more tactical. I think he would be very good for Arsenal if he goes."

The list of contenders to takeover at Arsenal keeps growing. The latest name to be linked is Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca, who joins the likes of Celtic's Brendan Rodgers, former Barcelona man Luis Enrique, and Liverpool assistant coach Zeljko Buvac.


Whoever the next Arsenal boss will be will be watching on to see how the Gunners fare in their bid for a Europa League title. Arsenal travel to Madrid for the second leg of their semi final with Atletico Madrid needing to at least score a goal to reach the final. 

