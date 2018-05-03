Former Merseyside Rivals Gerrard and Osman Battle it Out at Blind Football for BT Initiative

Former Liverpool and Everton stars Steven Gerrard and Leon Osman have tried their hand at blind football for the latest BT Sport film for the Premier League and BT Disability Initiative.



Gerrard and Osman’s Merseyside Derby sees the ex-midfielders highlighting the inclusive work being delivered, and them playing alongside blind and visually impaired footballers from Liverpool and Everton FC’s community programmes.

The film shows the pair learning the basics by taking part in small-sided games, and the weekly disability sessions at the Anfield Sports Community Centre are overseen collaboratively by coaches from both Everton and Liverpool.



The purpose of the film is to highlight how the programme has positively impacted those with visual impairments in the Merseyside area, and it will be broadcast on TV on May 5 at 11:45am, BT Sport 1.

Image by Tom Procter

Image by Tom Procter

Image by Tom Procter

Gerrard said of his experience: "I’ve got nothing but admiration and respect for the blind players, and the talent that they’ve got, you know how difficult it is.



"Both clubs, Liverpool and Everton, are coming together to support BT and the Premier League, and we’re here for blind awareness and get involved with activities and support the players. I enjoyed taking part, and it’s just great to be here today and support the Premier League and BT Disability Initiative."



Osman echoed the Anfield legend, saying: "It’s great to see that both clubs have come together, getting people with disability involved and having fun through sport. To come and give it a go, it was really enjoyable."

Joseph McIlroy, a Liverpool Foundation participant added: "At first, I thought they were no better than us but in the end their class shone through a bit."

The award-winning BT Sport Films team is producing and broadcasting short films on individuals involved and positively impacted by the Premier League and BT Disability programme, raising the profile of the project and the clubs’ broader inclusion work to millions of people.



Should you not be able to catch the documentary on Saturday or simply don't want to wait, then you can watch it here .





The Premier League and BT Disability Initiative inspires disabled people through sport. Watch ‘Gerrard and Osman’s Merseyside Derby’ on Saturday 5th May at 11:45am on BT Sport 1 - and keep up with the hashtag #PLBTDisability and @PLcommunities and @btsport