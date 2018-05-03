Former West Ham Player Reveals He Was 'Made to Feel Like a Pest' Under Allardyce & Bilic

Former West Ham midfielder Diego Poyet has opened up about his time at Upton Park prior to his exit from the club, claiming that he was 'made to feel like a pest'.

Poyet was signed in 2014 from Charlton by ex-manager Sam Allardyce, but the 23-year-old failed to make any sort of impact during his time at West Ham - likely due to the huge lack of game time.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Poyet only managed three appearances in his debut campaign and while he was given the chance to play for the team in the Europa League qualifiers a year later under Slavan Bilic, it was obvious that his future would be elsewhere.

The midfielder is currently trying to get his career back on track in Cyprus with Paphos. In an interview with Sky Sports Poyet recalled his time at West Ham.

"The first season under Allardyce I felt I would have to suck it up, get used to it and then in my second season we had the Europa League qualifiers with Bilic and I played in them, so I felt that the manager was showing faith in me, I did quite well, we had a penalty shootout and took one, so after about a year I felt part of the team," said Poyet.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I was being patient, I showed I wanted to be there but when we went out of Europe, Bilic was honest with me and said my chances would be limited and if I wanted to go out on loan I should just go."

Loan spells at MK Dons and former club Charlton followed, but Poyet's return to the club in the summer led to him being told that he was free to leave.

"A lot of people would have stayed but I get frustrated very easily so if the manager says that to me, I feel like there's no real way of winning someone's trust back," added the midfielder.

"I rang my agent, I told him to get me out of there, I didn't care about anything, I just wanted to leave and sign somewhere else.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"I didn't want to be somewhere I wasn't wanted, I didn't care how long it took. I was made to feel like a pest - I would turn up to training and I would know the staff didn't want me there.

"I'd go into training and no matter how well I did there was no reward. I couldn't do that, I couldn't be waiting on the manager to be sacked, as that means you don't want your team-mates to do well and I'm not that type of person.

"I don't want my team-mates to do badly so the manager gets sacked and I get an opportunity, I always want them to do well."