Liverpool Fans Raise Doubts Over Goalkeeper's Quality Despite Progressing to Champions League Final

A number of Liverpool fans took to Twitter to question the quality of their goalkeeper Loris Karius on Wednesday evening, despite the Reds progressing to the Champions League final with a 7-6 aggregate win over Roma.

Liverpool never looked in danger of exiting the competition during the second leg, despite their 4-2 loss to the Serie A side. Karius was arguably at fault for two of Roma's goals, and could well have handed Roma another penalty had his clumsy collision with Eden Džeko not been rendered irrelevant by the offside flag.

Unhappy with his performance, a number of Reds fans took to Twitter to express their concerns:

He was absolutely awful last night along with Karius, if we don’t win it it will be down to hen making a mistake. — Allez Allez Allez (@MarkoLFC1985) May 3, 2018

I genuinely think the only thing stopping us winning it is us, tonight is an e.g of it, karius, lovren stupid mistakes, & even though we got to 2-1 i felt all the players were nervous its the only thing that explains the silly mistakes other then lovren, karius not @ the standard — Hardeep Singh (@HardeepSF) May 2, 2018

Oh yeah. Karius has gotta be better too. Madrid will punish him for any mistake — Jordi McEwen (@McEwen31) May 3, 2018

Karius was awful — Gary (@Garyb28Gary) May 3, 2018

I think karius was awful I really do.. anyway we are in the final.. hopefully we knick it — Seán (Geezer) (@IrishRed1892) May 2, 2018

Some fans are bypassing Karius error's purposely...hes not much better than Mignolet...disaster waiting to happen too... irrespective of what we win, top gk, cb should be top priority in the summer...before you add depth #LFC — Man of Justice (@SuperGops) May 3, 2018

Karius will certainly have to be back to his best for the Champions League final at the end of May, when Jürgen Klopp's side take on Real Madrid in Kiev. Los Blancos are looking to win the competition for the third time on the bounce, and with arguably the best player in the world on their side - Cristiano Ronaldo - Karius could well be in for a busy night.

Liverpool may look to sign another goalkeeper in the summer, and Roma stopper Alisson remains a long-term target for the Reds. Despite shipping seven goals in the semi final clash, the Brazil international is widely renowned as one of the best stoppers in the game and is currently keeping Manchester City star Ederson out of the national team starting lineup.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

In other news, Liverpool are believed to have joined the race to sign Chelsea wing back Kenedy in the summer transfer window. The tenacious Brazilian has excelled on loan at Newcastle this season, but his £20m price tag is thought to have cooled the Magpies' interest - given the notoriously tight transfer budget Rafa Benitez's side have to work with.

