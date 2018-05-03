Liverpool Fans Raise Doubts Over Goalkeeper's Quality Despite Progressing to Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

A number of Liverpool fans took to Twitter to question the quality of their goalkeeper Loris Karius on Wednesday evening, despite the Reds progressing to the Champions League final with a 7-6 aggregate win over Roma.

Liverpool never looked in danger of exiting the competition during the second leg, despite their 4-2 loss to the Serie A side. Karius was arguably at fault for two of Roma's goals, and could well have  handed Roma another penalty had his clumsy collision with Eden Džeko not been rendered irrelevant by the offside flag. 

Unhappy with his performance, a number of Reds fans took to Twitter to express their concerns:

Karius will certainly have to be back to his best for the Champions League final at the end of May, when Jürgen Klopp's side take on Real Madrid in Kiev. Los Blancos are looking to win the competition for the third time on the bounce, and with arguably the best player in the world on their side - Cristiano Ronaldo - Karius could well be in for a busy night.

Liverpool may look to sign another goalkeeper in the summer, and Roma stopper Alisson remains a long-term target for the Reds. Despite shipping seven goals in the semi final clash, the Brazil international is widely renowned as one of the best stoppers in the game and is currently keeping Manchester City star Ederson out of the national team starting lineup.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

In other news, Liverpool are believed to have joined the race to sign Chelsea wing back Kenedy in the summer transfer window. The tenacious Brazilian has excelled on loan at Newcastle this season, but his £20m price tag is thought to have cooled the Magpies' interest - given the notoriously tight transfer budget Rafa Benitez's side have to work with.

