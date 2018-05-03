Liverpool Star Refutes Suggestions That Champions League Final Could Become 'Salah vs Ronaldo'

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has played down talk of the Champions League final against Real Madrid being billed as 'Salah vs Ronaldo', instead claiming that the battle between the two clubs is of most importance.

Speaking after his side's 4-2 loss to Roma (7-6 win on aggregate), via the Independent, Salah batted off claims that the final will come down to a contest between he and Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Egyptian stating: "It is not going to be a final between Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“I am playing for a great club and we have great players, so qualifying to the final came with great team work, that I cannot do it alone.”





Salah has had a sensational first season with the Reds - scoring 43 goals and providing 15 assists in all competitions. The former Chelsea player has also picked up both the FWA and PFA Player of the Year awards, fending off stiff competition from Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

Ronaldo has had an equally impressive season for Real, despite their troubles in La Liga this season. The Portuguese superstar has been in magnificent form during Los Blancos' run to yet another Champions League final, scoring an astonishing 15 times.

The pair's great form has seen both mentioned as leading candidates for this year's Ballon d'Or, though 25-year-old Salah suggested he was taking things one step at a time: "I know all of the Arab people wish the best for me, and they are happy every time I win, but now at the moment I am only thinking about the final and to bring the trophy to Anfield.”

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Reds meanwhile are believed to have joined the race to sign Chelsea wing back Kenedy, in the wake of the Brazilian youngster's impressive performances on loan at Newcastle United.

The Blues are thought to be holding out for at least £20m for the 22-year-old, which could price the stringent Magpies board out of any potential move.