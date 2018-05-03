Man Utd Step Up Pursuit of In-Demand Juventus Star as Hunt for Defensive Reinforcements Intensifies

Manchester United have reportedly locked their sights on Juventus defender Alex Sandro, as the club look to strengthen their backline this summer.

The Manchester Evening News claims that the left back has become one of Jose Mourinho's top transfer targets ahead of the summer window opening, with Sandro thought to be preferred to other potential recruits Danny Rose and Kieran Tierney.

United are said to have cooled their interest in Tottenham Hotspur's full-back recently, while a move for talented Celtic youngster Tierney has been put on hold whilst Mourinho looks to lure Sandro to Old Trafford.

United could be able to entice Juventus into a player-plus-cash deal for the Brazil international due to I Bianconeri's rumoured interest in landing Red Devils misfit Matteo Darmian, though it would seem that Sandro would still command a decent wedge of money to be lured away.

The 27-year-old is contracted to the Turin giants until June 2020, and Juventus have already managed to hold off significant interest in his signature from United's Premier League rivals Chelsea over the past year.

Mourinho wishes to strengthen his squad at left-back with ex-winger Ashley Young having been deployed there for much of the campaign after reports of yet another falling out between Mourinho and Luke Shaw.

The England international, who is out of contract at the end of next season, has struggled to make an impact in the north west of England and is being eyed by the likes of Newcastle United and Everton.

With options limited to him in the problematic position, Mourinho has drawn up a list of candidates to fill the left-back role and seems to have settled on trying to sign Sandro.

United were linked with him around 12 months ago but didn't follow up their supposed interest to make a concrete offer for the 11-times capped international.

The only other viable option in that role - Daley Blind - has also reportedly been told he is free to leave this summer, meaning United will need to recruit a new left-back regardless of whether they're successful in securing Sandro's services.

