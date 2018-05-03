Man Utd's Fellaini Claims Jamie Carragher 'Cannot Question Me' After Pundit's Spitting Scandal

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has hit out at football pundit Jamie Carragher, claiming that the former Liverpool player's Sky Sports ban for spitting at a child renders his criticisms irrelevant.

In an interview with French outlet Sport, the Belgian ace pulled no punches in his assessment of the 40-year-old, stating: "How can someone like Jamie Carragher dare to question me? The guy spat from his car on a girl after a Manchester United-Liverpool match. You know, critics help you progress, you end up working more, you want to show them they are wrong.”

Julian Finney/GettyImages

It's not the first time the pair have had a public spat, with Carragher heavily criticising the robust midfielder for his elbow on Leicester City's Robert Huth in 2016. Fellaini responded in a similar manner, contending that Carragher's reputation as a tough-tackler gave him no right to question his style of play.

Fellaini is likely to leave United this summer, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. The 30-year-old could look for a lucrative move to China, or may remain in the Premier League as he looks to kickstart his career again. The former Everton man has struggled for first team football since moving to Old Trafford - having to settle for the role of impact substitute.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Meanwhile, United are believed to have stepped up their interest in signing Juventus full back Alex Sandro. Red Devils manager José Mourinho is thought to be believe that the left side of his defence is a key weakness, and sees the 27-year-old as an ideal candidate to slot straight into his starting XI next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)