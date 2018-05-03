Man Utd's Fellaini Claims Jamie Carragher 'Cannot Question Me' After Pundit's Spitting Scandal

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has hit out at football pundit Jamie Carragher, claiming that the former Liverpool player's Sky Sports ban for spitting at a child renders his criticisms irrelevant.

In an interview with French outlet Sport, the Belgian ace pulled no punches in his assessment of the 40-year-old, stating: "How can someone like Jamie Carragher dare to question me? The guy spat from his car on a girl after a Manchester United-Liverpool match. You know, critics help you progress, you end up working more, you want to show them they are wrong.”

Julian Finney/GettyImages

It's not the first time the pair have had a public spat, with Carragher heavily criticising the robust midfielder for his elbow on Leicester City's Robert Huth in 2016. Fellaini responded in a similar manner, contending that Carragher's reputation as a tough-tackler gave him no right to question his style of play.

Fellaini is likely to leave United this summer, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. The 30-year-old could look for a lucrative move to China, or may remain in the Premier League as he looks to kickstart his career again. The former Everton man has struggled for first team football since moving to Old Trafford - having to settle for the role of impact substitute.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Meanwhile, United are believed to have stepped up their interest in signing Juventus full back Alex Sandro. Red Devils manager José Mourinho is thought to be believe that the left side of his defence is a key weakness, and sees the 27-year-old as an ideal candidate to slot straight into his starting XI next season.