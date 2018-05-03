Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Demands Written Assurances Regarding Transfers After Previous Let Downs

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has reportedly asked for written guarantees regarding transfers if he is to sign a contract extension, after being let down in previous windows.

The Spaniard looks to have guided the club to Premier League safety this term, despite having a squad of 'Championship quality' players, and is due to sit down to talk about extending his current deal at St. James' Park. He supposedly already has one offer on the table from club officials.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Benitez is happy to do that, but as reported by the Mirror, wants to make sure that he will be given the appropriate resources to compete next season. He is demanding to be promised funds, which he has never really been afforded since taking over in 2016.

Apparently sources have claimed Benitez reached a verbal agreement with the club that he would be able to spend £70m over the course of three transfer windows, but was let down on that.

The former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Chelsea manager was clearly frustrated by that earlier on in the season, shortly after top targets were not landed in the summer.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Now, Benitez wants to ensure that the ambition and commitment of the club is there, before putting pen to paper on the extension all the fans want him to sign.

He'll be hoping that an injection of cash in the form of a takeover will arrive over the next few months. The club is still for sale, with businesswoman Amanda Staveley said to be 'still interested'.

