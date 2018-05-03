Reds Fans Delighted as Liverpool Star's Old Tweet Resurfaces After Champions League Semi Final

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

The year 2012 wasn't that long ago. But if you're a Chelsea fan, you'd say it's about time the Blues won the Champions League again.

If you're a Manchester United City fan, well, they're champions once more. A Liverpool fan? They finished eighth that year, so, not an ideal situation. 

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

But what if you're Andrew Robertson? Turns out you just wanted a job.

The Liverpool full back will be heading to the Champions League final on 26 May, when the Reds will attempt to dethrone Spanish giants Real Madrid following their victory over AS Roma.

But just six years ago, the 24-year-old was moaning about being broke and how teenage life was "rubbish."

He did join Queens Park Rangers that year, getting called to their academy just before undertaking university at undergraduate degree level. And given the way things have turned out, you'd safely say it was a great decision.

Following his move to QPR, the left back made the switch to Dundee United before joining Hull City in 2014.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

He signed for the Reds last summer and has shown his quality all season, establishing himself as one of the best full backs in the Premier League.


Things could become a whole lot better for the now-employed, highly rated defender. But we'll just have to wait and see.

Things could become a whole lot better for the now-employed, highly rated defender. But we'll just have to wait and see.

