Reds Fans Surprised By Roy Keane's Comments on Liverpool's Champions League Run

By 90Min
May 03, 2018

Liverpool supporters couldn't believe their ears on Wednesday as former Manchester United captain Roy Keane heaped praise on the Reds for their showing in this year's Champions League.

The Anfield club find themselves in the final of the competition after edging past Roma 7-6 on aggregate, in what was the highest scoring semi-final tie in UCL history.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

They will face the mighty Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26, with los Blancos searching for an unprecedented third straight crown.

Liverpool will fancy their chances having shone in the competition this year, and acknowledgment of their showing came from an unlikely source after Wednesday's game.

Swallowing his pride on ITV's highlights show, former United captain Keane said, as quoted by the Star: "They’ve been fantastic. I don’t think we would have predicted at the start of the season that they’d be in the Champions League final but they’ve just grown in strength.

"I think they’re great to watch, score plenty of goals and I suppose the team reflects the manager’s personality.

"He seems full of energy, enthusiasm and they’ve recruited really well. Nobody would have predicted how well Salah’s done. He’s obviously been fantastic. They deserve to be in the final and I’m sure they’ll fancy their chances."

It comes after Keane downplayed Liverpool's performances on conclusion of the group stages. The 46-year-old was critical of the idea that they hadn't really face an opponent of note, and was pretty dismissive of their chances of winning - now, unbearably for Keane, they're just 90 minutes away from a sixth European crown.

