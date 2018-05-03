Reds Fans Surprised By Roy Keane's Comments on Liverpool's Champions League Run

Liverpool supporters couldn't believe their ears on Wednesday as former Manchester United captain Roy Keane heaped praise on the Reds for their showing in this year's Champions League.



The Anfield club find themselves in the final of the competition after edging past Roma 7-6 on aggregate, in what was the highest scoring semi-final tie in UCL history.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

They will face the mighty Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26, with los Blancos searching for an unprecedented third straight crown.



Liverpool will fancy their chances having shone in the competition this year, and acknowledgment of their showing came from an unlikely source after Wednesday's game.



Swallowing his pride on ITV's highlights show, former United captain Keane said, as quoted by the Star : "They’ve been fantastic. I don’t think we would have predicted at the start of the season that they’d be in the Champions League final but they’ve just grown in strength.

"They deserve to be in the final."



Roy Keane on @LFC's remarkable campaign in Europe pic.twitter.com/Q2LoQ2co8O — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 2, 2018

"I think they’re great to watch, score plenty of goals and I suppose the team reflects the manager’s personality.



"He seems full of energy, enthusiasm and they’ve recruited really well. Nobody would have predicted how well Salah’s done. He’s obviously been fantastic. They deserve to be in the final and I’m sure they’ll fancy their chances."

Wow Roy Keane praising Liverpool...good job I’m sat down..!! — Bal Mann (@BalMann15) May 2, 2018

Roy Keane , Liverpool are fantastic to watch !!! Klopps doin great job !!! Would he watch us play in his back garden now ? — markcully (@markcully7) May 2, 2018

Fk Roy Keane actually said something good about Liverpool.... — Ginty38 (@KevinMu60454527) May 2, 2018

Roy Keane looking like a constipated pug there trying to praise Liverpool for getting into the final. — Plink (@PlinketyPlink) May 2, 2018

Look close enough and you can see him choking on his words. — Mark Grayson (@markrwgrayson) May 2, 2018