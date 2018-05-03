Report Claims N'Golo Kante Is Ready to Reject PSG Advances in Favour of Chelsea Stay

N'Golo Kante could be set to rebuff the advances of Paris Saint-Germain this summer as the midfielder looks to remain part of Chelsea's first team plans.

Reports in France had linked the ex-Leicester City ace with a move back to his homeland with the Ligue 1 champions, but the Daily Mail has now claimed that Kante wishes to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old is thought to be happy with life in west London despite the Blues potentially missing out on qualifying for next season's Champions League, and doesn't wish to uproot his family from the English capital to head back across the channel.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Kante's future had been up in the air earlier in the week following those reports suggesting that PSG wanted to lure him away from his current club, while PSG star Kylian Mbappe cited the midfielder as a dream signing.

Speculation was given more weight with other rumours claiming that Chelsea would conduct a summer overhaul of their senior squad.

The likes of Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi and Danny Drinkwater have all been touted as possible departures from the 2016/17 champions in the off season as Chelsea look to revamp their squad ahead of next term.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With the futures of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois also unknown - the Belgian duo continue to be linked with moves to Real Madrid - it may prove to be a trying time for fans of Chelsea if a number of their best players opt to leave.

Kante, however, is not expected to be a part of that gang who could leave, regardless of whether Antonio Conte remains in charge of first team affairs past the end of the current campaign.

The energetic centre midfielder has become a firm fans' favourite on the terraces for his unwavering work rate and destructive capabilities, and whoever manages Chelsea next season would be mad to let the former Caen man leave in any capacity.

Media speculation on Wednesday stated that Chelsea would demand £88m from PSG to land Kante but they should be safe in the knowledge that he has no plans on leaving yet.

