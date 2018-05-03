Report Claims Zidane Will Gamble & Bench 3 'Blacklisted' Real Madrid Stars for UCL Liverpool Final

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly already decided to leave out three Los Blancos stars from his starting XI for the Champions League final clash against Liverpool on 26 May.

The mouthwatering prospect of a Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League final was confirmed last night, after Liverpool triumphed 7-6 on aggregate against Roma in their semi final.

Madrid also managed to prevail on Tuesday night, despite riding their luck, going through 4-3 on aggregate against Bayern Munich.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

With the Reds fancying their chances, they could also be boosted by the news that Zidane is ready to take a couple of gambles with his team selection in Kiev.

According to notorious Spanish publication Don Balon, the French tactician, who's never been knocked out of the Champions League as a manager, has decided he won't be including Gareth Bale, Mateo Kovacic or even in-form playmaker Isco.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The exclusion of Bale or Kovacic may not come as a surprise, with the Welshman clearly not being favoured at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, prior to these reports Isco would've been a predicted starter for most people after being one of Madrid's best players this season.

Still, Don Balon have also claimed that the Spanish midfielder is distracted by transfer interest from Manchester City which has led to Zidane not being satisfied with Isco's focus or contribution lately.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

On the other hand, most Liverpool fans will be very pleased to see three quality players most likely start the final on the bench.

The final promises to be a classic, as two massive clubs with untouched European pedigree go head to head, not to mention the two great teams they have as this present moment.

Liverpool will be aiming to claim their sixth European Cup, while Madrid can make history by winning the title three years on the bounce.