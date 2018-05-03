VIDEO: Liverpool Legend Gerrard Celebrates Wijnaldum Goal As Reds Progress to Champions League Final

Liverpool legend and BT Sport pundit Steven Gerrard was spotted celebrating Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's goal against Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday night, as the Merseysiders' 4-2 loss (7-6 on aggregate) saw them progress to the final.

The Dutchman's effort all but secured the Reds' place in the final, and Gerrard certainly didn't hold back in his celebrations - raising his arms aloft and roaring with delight at the crucial goal.

Steven Gerrard celebrating Gini Wijnaldum's goal last night.



Get in there! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Klfw9L479t — Valon Rexhepi (@Valon_LFC) May 3, 2018

Despite the scoreline, Liverpool never looked in danger of not making the final, as Radja Nainggolan's last minute penalty came far too late for his side to force a tie winning goal. Real Madrid await Jürgen Klopp's side in the final - who edged passed Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate after a tense 2-2 draw in the Bernabéu on Tuesday evening.

Gerrard is a former Champions League winner with the Reds - having lead the side to glory in 2005 with their famous comeback against AC Milan in Istanbul. Despite having lost five cup finals on the bounce, Klopp will be determined to see his side over the finishing line in Kiev, and will be heartened by his side's impressive attacking displays in the competition so far.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

In other news, Klopp is believed to be plotting a €60m summer raid for his former Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic. The highly rated American winger could add some further strength and depth to the Reds' already impressive rank of attacking talent - as the club look to push towards a Premier League title challenge next season.



