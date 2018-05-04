Arsene Wenger Hits Back at Martin Keown and Insists Arsenal Need Only Minor Changes Next Season

Arsene Wenger has insisted Arsenal do not need to make wholesale changes ahead of next season as he prepares to hand over the reigns to a so far unknown successor.

The Frenchman watched on as the fairytale ending of him lifting a European trophy being his last act as Gunners boss was crushed by Atletico Madrid and Diego Costa, as the Spanish capital outfit ran out 2-1 winners on aggregate thanks to a 1-0 victory on Thursday evening.

After a Europa League semi-final exit to Atletico Madrid, a league finish outside the top four, and with a successful manager leaving, who should Arsenal appoint to steady the ship? pic.twitter.com/di2afdtlbs — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) May 4, 2018

However, ahead of what is expected to be a transitional summer for the north Londoners, the 68-year-old claimed to football.london that head of recruitment Sven Mislintat does not need to make drastic alterations to the squad he is leaving behind to find success again.

"For the club, there is now some time to think about what to do for next season," Wenger said. "I think there are some good ingredients in our team and they will bounce back. These players have quality, and with the right additions in the summer, the team will compete next year."

Much of their general play was good but ultimately Arsenal’s final ball/decisions around the box weren’t quite good enough over both legs. Add in two bad lapses in positional concentration at the back & that’s why they lost. Football doesn’t offer up many fairytale endings sadly — Adrian Clarke (@adrianjclarke) May 4, 2018

Meanwhile, the Arsenal boss hit back at club legend Martin Keown's post-match comments after the former club captain claimed that Mesut Ozil was 'not fit to wear the shirt' following yet another disappointing display.





“I don’t agree with that,” replied Wenger when asked about his former player's ruthless analysis. “I think you will see that when you analyse his physical performance that he gave a lot tonight.

Ozil playing wide with the middle of the pitch starved of space with 3 CM’s & Laca way too deep



• 2nd most passes on the pitch

• Most final 3rd passes on the pitch

• 8 Ball Recoveries (3rd)

• 4 tackles, 2nd most on the pitch.



But Keown wants controversy for his career — Woz (@wozthegooner) May 3, 2018

“It was a difficult game, physically very intense and I’m convinced Ozil should not be now vindicated by anybody because we didn’t score. We had plenty of opportunities in the two games. We lose as a team.

“I don’t agree with that, coming out now straight away. When you want to be listened to now, you always have to be extreme. Football is a bit more complicated than that, a bit more complex.”

“I don’t agree with that, coming out now straight away. When you want to be listened to now, you always have to be extreme. Football is a bit more complicated than that, a bit more complex.”