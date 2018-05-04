Atletico Madrid President Believes Antoine Griezmann Will Stay at Atleti Despite Barcelona Interest

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Rumours of Antoine Griezmann's potential move to Barcelona have resonated around the footballing world throughout the course of the season, with much speculation surrounding the Frenchman's next destination should he choose to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

Since signing for Los Rojiblancos from Real Sociedad, the France international has become widely regarded as one of the world's finest strikers, attracting attention from a plethora of clubs, the most notable of which being Catalonian giants, Barcelona.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Over the past season Barca's attack has been in need of revitalisation, with Luis Suarez ageing and Neymar departing the club for Paris Saint-Germain. And as such, Griezmann has been identified a a prime target from the Blaugrana in order to properly re-eastablush themselves as La Liga's dominant force.

However, it may be that Ernesto Valverde will be forced to look elsewhere should he look to bolster his attack, since Atletico Madrid's president, Enrique Cerezo, has made the bold claim that Griezmann will still be at the Wanda Metropolitano at the start of next season, as reported by Spanish news outlet Eco Diario.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Following his side's 1-0 victory over Arsenal in Madrid, securing their progression to the Europa League final in Lyon where they will play Olympique de Marseille, Cerezo spoke on Griezmann's future, simply saying: "I think next year he [Griezmann] will be here."


Griezmann has enjoyed yet another world class season, seeing him make 41 goals contributions from 46 games across all competitions, with the Frenchman given the opportunity to help his side to their third ever Europa League title.

