Bayern Planning Club-Record £88m Bid for Juventus Ace in Preparation for Possible Lewandowski Exit

Bayern Munich are lining up a club-record swoop for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala this summer, as the club make contingency plans for Robert Lewandowski's potential Allianz Arena exit, according to reports in Germany.

The Bavarians' talisman has enjoyed another fruitful campaign, netting 39 goals across all competitions and aiding his side secure the domestic double for the fourth time in six years.





However, the Poland international hired Pini Zahavi as his new agent earlier in the season, with many suggesting that this term could be his last with the Bundesliga giants.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

According to German news outlet Bild, Bayern Munich are attempting to lure Juventus' Dybala away from Turin in a club-record £88m deal should Lewandowski elect to depart.





The 29-year-old Pole will not be short of offers this summer, with Real Madrid said to be leading the way as they look to rebuild post-season following a disappointing domestic campaign.

The Argentina international would be seen as an appeasing replacement for the Allianz Arena faithful, with his 25 goals for the Old Lady this year going some way to helping his side remain of course for clinching their seventh successive Scudetto.

Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels left Borussia Dortmund to win the Champions League and the only Champions League final they ever reached was with Dortmund. — R™ 🇾🇪 (@RealTalkMUFC) May 1, 2018

The pairing's showings in the latter rounds of the Champions League will be a cause for concern for their respective parties, however, with Lewandowski struggling to impact a semi-final contest against Los Blancos for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, Dybala saw red in a showing of immaturity in the first-leg of Juventus' quarter-final against Real Madrid; something that could have been a contributing factor to their spectacular demise in this year's competition.

Meanwhile, Dybala saw red in a showing of immaturity in the first-leg of Juventus' quarter-final against Real Madrid; something that could have been a contributing factor to their spectacular demise in this year's competition.