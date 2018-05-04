Crocked Santi Cazorla Admits His Emirates Future Is Uncertain With Contract Set to Expire

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has admitted that he's not sure where his future lies, with his contract at the Emirates set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Cazorla hasn't made an appearance for the Gunners since October 2016 after suffering a series of well-publicised problems with his achilles. In total, he has undergone ten operations on the troubled tendon - with doctors seriously considering whether to amputate his foot at one point due to infection.

The Spaniard revealed back in January that he was targeting a return to action in 2019.

"If things go well, maybe next year I can play at the top level again. The last surgery was seven weeks ago, and my tenth in total," he was quoted as saying.

The 33-year-old recently returned to light training but is still a long way off match fitness, and Wenger has admitted that he doesn't know whether the club will offer Cazorla a new deal

"He feels well. But he needs a full preparation and pre-season to try to come back. Will he come back, and where? I don’t know. Will he stay at Arsenal? I don’t know," the Frenchman revealed to the Times

Cazorla, who has made a total of 129 appearances for the Gunners since he arrived from Malaga in 2012, has since echoed his boss' sentiments, but was cagey on his future.


He said, as quoted by the Express: “My contract finishes in June and I do not know anything about my future. I’m going little by little with the injury.”

