Eddie Howe Deals Blow to Newcastle's Hopes of Signing Cherries Striker

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle United that Cherries striker Joshua King is not for sale.

The Magpies are desperate to add some quality to their strike force this summer, and recent reports have claimed that Rafa Benitez has earmarked King as his top transfer target for the upcoming window - but the Mirror report that Howe has ruled out an exit for the Norway international.

As reported by the Sun in April, the Magpies boss is said to be working tirelessly to convince owner Mike Ashley into spending £20m on the 26-year-old, who was linked with a move to Tyneside in the summer

Newcastle have struggled for goals this season with only 35 scored so far - the sixth lowest amount in the league. Dwight Gayle has been criticised on a number of occasions for some below par performances, and the 27-year-old, who has scored five league goals, could depart at the end of the season. 

Likewise, summer signing Joselu has struggled in his debut season at St James' Park. The Spaniard, who arrived from Stoke for a £5m fee, has scored just four goals in 30 appearances across all competitions. 

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Benitez is contracted to the club until the summer of 2020, but fans have become increasingly worried that his fractious relationship with the owner could lead to a premature exit. Nevertheless, a number of reports have suggested that the Spaniard is happy to stay as long as he receives the financial backing of Ashley. 

The signing of King would be a show of intent from the owner, but Cherries boss Howe has stated that there's no chance the striker will be sold: “Joshua is a huge part of our plans and a massive player for us. He won’t be going anywhere," he is quoted as saying by the Mirror. 

