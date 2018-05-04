Is That It? Lambert Claims Jack Butland's Hand Is Worth £35m Amid Talk of Summer Bid From Wolves

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert has stated that Jack Butland's glove is worth £35m following interest from Wolves - who were reported to have been preparing a bid for the goalkeeper.

Wolves are looking ahead to next season where they will be back in the Premier League after a six-year absence from the top-flight.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been looking at Jack Butland to be their first-team stopper next season, and the Wolves manager was reportedly preparing to make a £35m bid for the 25-year-old.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

As quoted by Sky Sports though, when questioned about what he thought of the £35m bid Wolves were preparing, Lambert stated: "Is that for one glove?


"The way the modern market is you might get one glove for that. When it becomes a little bit more realistic with the modern day transfer fees then wait and see. I know people at Wolves and get along well with them, but that will probably get you Jack's right hand I think."

Despite only conceding 36 goals this season, Wolves are looking to strengthen their options between the sticks as they look to make sure they don't suffer an instant relegation.

Wolves have also been linked with a move for Inter youngster Andrea Pinamonti as they also look to bolster their attacking ranks.

While Stoke are currently 18th in the Premier League and are three points adrift from 17th placed Swansea City. The Potters penultimate game comes against Crystal Palace, and they end their season away at relegation rivals Swansea. Lambert has admitted that potential survival would be among his greatest achievements.

If Lambert can't keep Stoke up, prized possessions such as Jack Butland and Xherdan Shaqiri could depart the club. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)