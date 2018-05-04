Is That It? Lambert Claims Jack Butland's Hand Is Worth £35m Amid Talk of Summer Bid From Wolves

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert has stated that Jack Butland's glove is worth £35m following interest from Wolves - who were reported to have been preparing a bid for the goalkeeper.

Wolves are looking ahead to next season where they will be back in the Premier League after a six-year absence from the top-flight.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been looking at Jack Butland to be their first-team stopper next season, and the Wolves manager was reportedly preparing to make a £35m bid for the 25-year-old.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

As quoted by Sky Sports though, when questioned about what he thought of the £35m bid Wolves were preparing, Lambert stated: "Is that for one glove?





"The way the modern market is you might get one glove for that. When it becomes a little bit more realistic with the modern day transfer fees then wait and see. I know people at Wolves and get along well with them, but that will probably get you Jack's right hand I think."

Despite only conceding 36 goals this season, Wolves are looking to strengthen their options between the sticks as they look to make sure they don't suffer an instant relegation.

Wolves have also been linked with a move for Inter youngster Andrea Pinamonti as they also look to bolster their attacking ranks.

While Stoke are currently 18th in the Premier League and are three points adrift from 17th placed Swansea City. The Potters penultimate game comes against Crystal Palace, and they end their season away at relegation rivals Swansea. Lambert has admitted that potential survival would be among his greatest achievements.

If Lambert can't keep Stoke up, prized possessions such as Jack Butland and Xherdan Shaqiri could depart the club.