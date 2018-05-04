Liverpool Fans Urge Club to Sign Champions League Front Man As Perfect Backup for Firmino

May 04, 2018

After the highest scoring semi-final tie in Champions League history, in which Liverpool ran out 7-6 aggregate winners, one man from Roma has caught the eye of Liverpool fans.

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko scored twice against Liverpool over the two legs, troubling a revitalised Liverpool back line of Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren and being the focal point of Roma's attack.

Subsequently, the Bosnian hitman, who also scored against Barcelona in the quarter finals, has been viewed as an ideal candidate to feature as a backup to Liverpool's Roberto Firmino.

The former Manchester City striker, who was the subject of interest from Chelsea in the January transfer window, has been a standout performer for Roma this year, with the 32-year-old striker netting a total of 24 goals across all competitions.

The acquisition of Dzeko would potentially be a great boon for the Reds, who have had a sensational starting lineup throughout the course of the season, but have struggled regarding their strength in depth, with only Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke available up front, should Firmino suffer an injury.

Following the Reds 4-2 defeat at the hands of Roma on Wednesday, whereby Dzeko scored the Giallarossi's second goal of the night, Liverpool fans took to Twitter in order to express just how impressed they had been with the big striker over the two legged tie.

