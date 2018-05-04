Liverpool Players Set to Pocket Massive Bonus Upon Beating Real Madrid in Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 04, 2018

The current Liverpool squad are having the season of their lives. They've put on a good show in the Premier League, boast the PFA Player's Player of the Year and the club they play for are now set for a Champions League final showdown for the first time in 11 years.

Of course, things will be a whole lot sweeter if they go out and topple Real Madrid later in the month, but there is also some financial doozy to be had by all of the players, on an individual basis.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Each squad member will receive a massive £750,000 bonus if they emerge from what should be one of the most entertaining finals in recent history victorious, per the Mirror.

According to the Mirror's report, Zinedine Zidane's men stand to rake in £1m each (after tax) if they go on to win the competition for a third successive time, as well as the fourth time in five years.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp, who has done an awesome job in leading his team to the final, is tired of falling short at the last hurdle and has urged his men to go out and win.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“We were in League Cup final, we didn't win it. People don't tell me in the street since then: 'Thank you for bringing us to the final.' We were in Europa League final, nobody tells me that. I see no trophies after these games," he said after his Reds got past AS Roma this week.

“They don't hang silver medals at Melwood [Liverpool's training ground]. That's a pity, that's the game. There's still a job to do but that's how it is. Going to a final is really nice, but winning is even nicer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)