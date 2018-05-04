Napoli Hike Jorginho Asking Price As Man Utd & Liverpool Join Man City in Midfielder Chase

Napoli are attempting to drive up the price for midfield ace Jorginho amid growing interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has been identified by Citizens boss Pep Guardiola as a critical summer target, with an eye the Brazil-born Italy international will become a long-term successor to Fernandinho.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, both United and Liverpool are also said to be showing interest, and the Napoli chiefs are preparing to use the three-way battle as an opportunity to increase their midfielder's asking price to £60m.

The Etihad Stadium manager plans to make two additions to his domestic double-winning squad at the end of this season, with a holding player and a versatile forward high up on the Catalonian's list.

The lack of need for wholesale changes, unlike previous campaigns, could leave Guardiola with the chance to increase his spending on specific targets, although it is unlikely Manchester City will be strong-armed into overpaying.

The Citizens' chiefs are said to be only prepared to part with £44m for the purchase of Jorginho, after previously moving for Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred.

Nice’s Jean-Michael Seri is also reportedly on Guardiola's radar after a number of fine showings in Ligue 1, although the 26-year-old is said to be further down the wishlist.

Napoli are expected to lose several crucial players this summer following an incredible Serie A campaign; with boss, Maurizio Sarri, also said to be lining up an exit.

However, owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is not prepared to allow his stars to leave on the cheap, and the interest from the Premier League's big-spending trio is driving that advantage further.

