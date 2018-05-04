Pep Guardiola Confirms Yaya Toure Will Leave Man City This Summer

Yaya Toure has spent eight seasons at Manchester City and will be leaving at the end of the current one.

May 04, 2018

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure will leave the club this summer, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed, with the final home game of the season against Brighton next Wednesday night to become a tribute for the departing veteran.

Toure, who will celebrate his 35th birthday on the final day of the season, joined City in the summer of 2010 and was a key part of the team that delivered a first trophy in 35 long years with FA Cup glory in 2011.

He later starred in two Premier League title winning campaigns, contributing 20 goals from midfield en-route to glory in 2013/14 in particular.

Toure is out of contract next month and age has seen his involvement diminish this season as others have assumed his great mantle.

"Yaya Toure is not going to stay next season," Guardiola explained at a press conference ahead of this weekend's home game against Huddersfield.

"The Brighton game, we will focus on winning and Yaya. We are going to try and win the game for him," the City boss continued.

Yaya came here at the start of the journey. Where we are now is because of what he has done. He was a key player."

Toure has played over 300 games for City and has scored more than 80 goals.

