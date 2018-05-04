Real Madrid Still Planning to Spend Big This Summer Despite Needing Bailout for Astronomical Wages

Real Madrid are still planning to spend big this summer, despite needing a loan to cover their astronomical wage bill in January, according to reports.

Los Blancos have found almost unrivalled levels of success in the Champions League in recent seasons, with this year set to be their third final in four years.

However, despite the income that brings, and, of course, their other revenue arms, including TV rights, domestic prize money and marketing, the club revealed via a financial statement, as quoted by The Mirror, that they required an external loan to offer themselves "the financial strength to comfortably meet its scheduled payment obligations."

According to Real Madrid, they needed the extra funds to pay their somewhat eye-watering £305-a-year wage bill after incurring a cash-flow issue.

The huge figure pips Manchester United's weekly outlay by around £100m, and due to the nature of the player's payment terms in Spain - twice a year rather than monthly in England - the financial struggles they faced could not have been overcome without help.

However, according to the report, Real Madrid's lack of ability to finance their current squad will not stop them adding to it in the summer.

Last 5 seasons, Real Madrid & Atlético Madrid will have made 7 European final appearances between them (or, going further, 8 in 7, 9 in 9) — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) May 3, 2018

Robert Lewandowski is one name who has been heavily linked with a switch to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu during the upcoming transfer window; a player who will demand significant weekly figures to confirm the transfer.





Meanwhile, rumblings of Cristiano Ronaldo's desire for a new and improved deal at the club following Lionel Messi's hike in pay at Barcelona have also not gone away.

Florentino Perez, however, is expected to offload a number of high-earners over the next few months, with Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema said to be facing the exit door, alongside the likes of Dani Ceballos; who has struggled to break into Zinedine Zidane's squad regularly since his move from Real Betis last summer.

Florentino Perez, however, is expected to offload a number of high-earners over the next few months, with Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema said to be facing the exit door, alongside the likes of Dani Ceballos; who has struggled to break into Zinedine Zidane's squad regularly since his move from Real Betis last summer.