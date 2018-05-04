Spurs Fans React to Red Bull Salzburg Starlet's Impressive Europa League Semi-Final Performance

Tottenham Hotspur fans will have been keeping a keen eye on the Europa League semi-finals last night, and as far as the Lillywhites are concerned, things could not have gone any better.





On the one hand, local rivals Arsenal were eliminated at the penultimate hurdle, falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. However, that was not the only thing for Spurs fans to take delight in on Thursday night.

In the other semi-final tie between Red Bull Salzburg and Olympique de Marseille, Salzburg and South Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan announced himself to the world in impressive fashion.





Hee-chan came off the bench for Salzburg and made an instant impact, with the 22-year-old instantly testing the opposition keeper. His direct play made him a serious handful for the Marseille defence, and Spurs fans certainly sat up and took notice of the youngster's impressive performance.





The young South Korean man has been in impressive form for the Austrian Bundesliga outift and has notched a total of 12 goals across all competitions throughout this season.

Of course, the last South Korean international Spurs signed turned out to be an incredibly shrewd piece of business, with Son Heung-min having established himself as one of the North London outfit's star players.





With the young Salzburg striker impressing in such a big game, and Heung-min being around to help him adapt to life at Spurs, it seems a number of fans would be incredibly keen on seeing Mauricio Pochettino make a move for Hee-chan.

