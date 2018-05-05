Arsenal Dealt Blow as Freiburg Official Claims Talk Over Completed Transfer Is 'Total Nonsense'

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Arsenal's pursuit of SC Freiburg star Çağlar Söyüncü has been dealt a huge blow, after an official from the German club labelled the deal "total nonsense".

A story recently broke where Seyit Mehmet Özkan - the president of Söyüncü's former club, Altinordu - claimed that the 21-year-old centre back was on his way to the Premier League, where he would join Arsenal.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-FREIBURG

"Çağlar Söyüncü is set to join Arsenal," Mehmet Özkan said at the International Football Economic Forum. "Arsenal demanded his youth information from us. We'll earn from him, if he joins Arsenal. Bayern Munich wants him too, but he's on the way to the Premier League."

But officials from SC Freiburg were quick to rubbish the rumours, which claimed Arsenal would fork out roughly £30m for the young defender.

"Özkan can know little about the overall scenario," Freiburg chief Jochen Saier told Bild (via the Sun). "This is total nonsense. Arsenal did not contact me and there is no offer."

Söyüncü has understandably been attracting interest from across Europe ahead of the summer transfer window, and the Turkey international is widely regarded as one of the most promising defenders in the German top flight.

But Freiburg will be reluctant to sell Söyüncü this summer given the uncertainty over Marc-Oliver Kempf, who looks set to leave the club this summer once his contract at the Schwarzwald-Stadion expires.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)