Arsenal Dealt Blow as Freiburg Official Claims Talk Over Completed Transfer Is 'Total Nonsense'

Arsenal's pursuit of SC Freiburg star Çağlar Söyüncü has been dealt a huge blow, after an official from the German club labelled the deal "total nonsense".

A story recently broke where Seyit Mehmet Özkan - the president of Söyüncü's former club, Altinordu - claimed that the 21-year-old centre back was on his way to the Premier League, where he would join Arsenal.

"Çağlar Söyüncü is set to join Arsenal," Mehmet Özkan said at the International Football Economic Forum. "Arsenal demanded his youth information from us. We'll earn from him, if he joins Arsenal. Bayern Munich wants him too, but he's on the way to the Premier League."

But officials from SC Freiburg were quick to rubbish the rumours, which claimed Arsenal would fork out roughly £30m for the young defender.

From the president of his first club, via Fanatik, the first #Arsenal signing of the post-Wenger era is going to be 21-year-old Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu.



Valued at £30m and recently dubbed the 'new Mats Hummels'.



The squad is crying out for a defensive overhaul. — Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) May 3, 2018

"Özkan can know little about the overall scenario," Freiburg chief Jochen Saier told Bild (via the Sun). "This is total nonsense. Arsenal did not contact me and there is no offer."

Söyüncü has understandably been attracting interest from across Europe ahead of the summer transfer window, and the Turkey international is widely regarded as one of the most promising defenders in the German top flight.

But Freiburg will be reluctant to sell Söyüncü this summer given the uncertainty over Marc-Oliver Kempf, who looks set to leave the club this summer once his contract at the Schwarzwald-Stadion expires.