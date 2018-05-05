Atletico vs Espanyol Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Atletico will be hoping to take another step towards securing second place in La Liga when they invite Espanyol to the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday afternoon.

Atleti have won their last seven games at home in all competitions and have recorded eight consecutive clean sheets, so they will be going into this one in a confident mood.

The visitors do not have a lot to play for as they are safe from relegation, but will still be hoping to get a result in the game.

Classic Encounter

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Back in 2016, Atletico came from behind to win a thrilling encounter against Espanyol 3-1 towards the end of the season.

Papa Diop opened the scoring for Espanyol in the 29th minute before Fernando Torres equalised with what was his third goal in three games just six minutes later.

Star man Antoine Griezmann scored his 20th league goal of the season to put Madrid ahead on 58 minutes and midfielder Koke sealed the points for Diego Simeone's side with a cool finish in the 89th.

Key Battle





Antoine Griezmann vs Pau Lopez

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

If Espanyol are going to have any chance of getting something from this game, they are going to need to keep Atletico's little magician Antoine Griezmann quiet and that job will fall largely down to Pau Lopez.

The Espanyol goalkeeper has impressed this season and attracted the attention of numerous Premier League clubs. He will be hoping to shut Griezmann out but it will not be easy.

The France international has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season and will be hoping to add to that tally on Sunday.

Team News

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Atleti will be without controversial striker Diego Costa for Sunday's game after he picked up a one match suspension for picking up too many yellow cards. Their only injury worry is right back Juanfran who is still recovering from a hamstring problem.





Espanyol are still without centre half Oscar Duarte as he recovers from a muscular problem, whilst winger Pablo Piatti also remains sidelined with a similar problem.

Predicted Lineups





Predicted Atletico Lineup: Oblak, Partey, Giminez, Godin, Filipe Luis, Vitolo, Saul, Gabi, Koke, Gameiro, Griezmann





Predicted Espanyol Lineup: Pau Lopez, Javi Lopez, Naldo, David Lopez, Martin, Victor Sanchez, Carlos Sanchez, Garcia, Jurado, Darder, Moreno

Prediction

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Espanyol are no doubt going to be in for a tough afternoon because Atletico are in blistering form of late.





They are on a run of seven successive home victories and will be hoping to extend that on Sunday. The likes of Griezmann, Gameiro and Koke are likely to prove too much for the Espanyol back-line and Atleti could run away with this one.





Prediction: Atletico 3-0 Espanyol