Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Insists He Isn't to Blame for Sale of Current Liverpool Superstar in 2016

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

When your club prematurely sells arguably the best player in the world, it's not something you want to take blame for. 

And current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has attempted to free himself of any culpability as it relates to the Londoners' perceived folly in shipping Mohamed Salah off to Italy.

Not too long ago, Manchester United's Jose Mourinho did the very same, making it clear that he was not at fault for the Egyptian's departure, despite being in charge at Stamford Bridge when the player was loaned out.

As it happens, Conte was the incoming manager the summer Salah's move to Roma was made permanent. And he too has sought to absolve himself from any blame when it comes to the PFA Player's Player of the Year and Chelsea's decision to get rid of him.

“My decision? No, no, no. I have never spoken about Salah because I think the situation was clear. Was very, very clear. No one asked me about him," he said ahead of Chelsea's clash with Liverpool, via Sky Sports.

“No, I don't want to take this responsibility. If you put also this on me, I'm in trouble! Put that on the person who has to take the responsibility.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“I think this season, for Salah, is a fantastic season. For sure we are talking about a really good player.

“I knew him when he played in Italy. But to wait for this type of season," he continued. "It would be very difficult to predict this type of season for Salah.

“We are talking about a player with specific characteristics: good technique, and also very fast. But this season I'm seeing him very clinical. Every opportunity, every chance he has, he is taking them very well.”

